March 2 Cemtrex Inc :

* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york

* Understands that these three alleged class actions, as well as any further alleged class actions, will be consolidated into a single lawsuit

* Has retained doug greene of lane powell pc, to defend litigation

* Intends to seek dismissal of litigation at earliest possible stage