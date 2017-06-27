MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
June 27 Cencosud Sa:
* Cencosud S.A. announces cash tender offers for up to U.S. $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of certain of its outstanding debt securities
* Cencosud SA says will offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.500% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)
* MSA to acquire firefighter turnout gear manufacturer Globe Manufacturing Company