BRIEF-CENIT now sees FY 2017 sales growth of about 25 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - CENIT AG:

* H1 ‍GENERATED SALES REVENUES OF EUR K 59,279 (PRIOR YEAR: EUR K 61,424/-3.5%)​

* H1 ‍GROUP-WIDE ORDER INTAKE TOTALED EUR K 55,769 (PRIOR YEAR: EUR K 62,887)​

* H1 ‍EBITDA OF EUR K 5,184 (PRIOR YEAR: EUR K 5,917/-12.4%) AND EBIT OF EUR K 4,187 (PRIOR YEAR: EUR K 4,677/-10.5%)​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF KEONYS ACQUISITION, CENIT IS RAISING ITS GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2017 BUSINESS YEAR.​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍WITH EBIT REMAINING VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED, COMPANY EXPECTS ON-YEAR SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 25%​