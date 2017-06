May 16 CENIT AG

* THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 GOES ACCORDING TO PLAN

* Q1 SALES REVENUES OF EUR K 29,955 (PRIOR YEAR: EUR K 29,628/1.1%)

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR K 2,656 (PRIOR YEAR: EUR K 2,745/-3.3%) AND EBIT OF EUR K 2,154 (PRIOR YEAR: EUR K 2,095/2.8%)

* FOR CURRENT YEAR, CENIT GROUP IS ANTICIPATING A SALES GROWTH BY 2% WITH UNCHANGED EARNINGS (EBIT) COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS, GROUP-WIDE ORDER INTAKE TOTALED EUR 84.520 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 34.618 MILLION)