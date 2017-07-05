BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 5 Cenkos Securities Plc:
* Anthony Hotson is to be appointed as an executive director and to position of chief executive officer with effect from 1 August 2017
* Jim Durkin will resign from board and from position of chief executive officer on 1 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"