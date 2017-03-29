BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
March 29 Cenovus Energy Inc:
* Cenovus announces $3.0 billion bought-deal offering of common shares
* Cenovus Energy Inc - entered into a bought-deal financing agreement to sell 187.5 million common shares at a price of $16.00 per share
* Cenovus Energy Inc - if over-allotment option is exercised in full, gross proceeds from offering will be approximately $3.45 billion.
* Cenovus Energy - intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance portion of cash consideration payable by for purchase of assets from ConocoPhillips Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.