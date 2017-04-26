April 26 Cenovus Energy Inc:
* Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational
performance
* Qtrly operating loss per share $0.05
* Says foster creek production averaged 80,866 bbls/d net
in q1 of 2017, 33% more than in same period of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25
* Says Christina Lake in Q1, production averaged 100,635
bbls/d net, a 31% increase from same period in 2016
* Qtrly adjusted funds flow per share 0.39
* Cenovus Energy Inc - on track with plan to integrate deep
basin assets and staff upon closing
* Cenovus energy-since announcing agreement to purchase
Conocophillips assets, Cenovus has made significant progress in
executing its acquisition plan
* Cenovus- To reduce debt related to Conocophillips deal, co
has been marketing pelican lake, suffield conventional assets
with data rooms open to buyers
* Cenovus Energy Inc - continued to achieve additional
operating cost and sustaining capital reductions in q1 of 2017
* Cenovus- Plans to sell a significant portion of its legacy
conventional properties to help finance company's acquisition of
deep basin and fccl assets
