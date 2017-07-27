FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cenovus Reports Q2 EPS c$2.37
July 27, 2017 / 10:25 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Cenovus Reports Q2 EPS c$2.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus delivers strong second quarter performance

* Q2 operating earnings per share c$0.36

* Q2 earnings per share c$2.37

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Reduced planned 2017 capital spending by approximately $200 million to $1.7 billion at midpoint​

* In Q2, production averaged 153,953 bbls/d, a 97 pct increase from same period in 2016 for Christina Lake

* Qtrly total oil and liquids production 333,664​ BBLS/D versus 198,080 BBLS/D last year

* ‍brian Ferguson will retire as president & chief executive officer and as a director of company on October 31, 2017​

* Cenovus has updated its capital spending guidance for 2017

* ‍Ferguson will continue in an advisory role reporting to board chair until March 31, 2018​

* ‍Has engaged an executive search firm which is currently conducting a global search for a new chief executive officer​

* Total planned capital expenditures have been reduced by approximately $200 million at midpoint of range for 2017

* ‍Production averaged 107,859 BBLS/D in Q2, 67 pct higher than in same period of 2016 for foster creek​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted funds flow per share $0.71​

* ‍Cenovus continues to target between $4 billion and $5 billion in announced asset sale agreements during 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

