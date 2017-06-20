June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc:
* Cenovus - put forward five-year plan that co expects will
generate 14% annualized free funds flow growth through 2021 at
wti price of US$55 per barrel
* Cenovus Energy Inc - progressing plan to divest non-core
assets, targeting between $4 billion and $5 billion in announced
sales agreements by end of year
* Cenovus Energy Inc - company is now targeting to reach
divestiture agreements by end of 2017 for its entire legacy
conventional portfolio
* Cenovus Energy Inc - combined, all of the assets are
expected to produce approximately 112,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2017
* Cenovus Energy Inc - plan entails disciplined capital
investment to maintain current oil sands production, add barrels
from expansion phase g at Christina Lake
* Cenovus Energy Inc - company expects five-year plan will
increase production at a 6% compound annual growth rate and
reduce its debt
* Co now has approval from its board of directors to hedge
up to 75% of forecast crude oil volumes this year and in 2018
* Cenovus Energy Inc - also plans to achieve additional $1
billion cumulative capital, operating, general, administrative
cost reductions over next 3 years
* Cenovus Energy Inc - company now has approval from its
board of directors to hedge up to 75% of forecast crude oil
volumes this year and in 2018
* Cenovus Energy Inc - expects to increase production at its
best-in-class oil sands operations to more than 440,000 barrels
per day (bbls/d) over next 5 yrs
* Cenovus Energy Inc - focused on returning to target of
being below 2 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA in 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: