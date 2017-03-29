March 29 Cenovus Energy Inc:
* Cenovus to double production and reserves in Canada
* Cenovus Energy Inc - agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' 50%
interest in FCCL partnership
* Cenovus Energy Inc - total consideration for purchase is
$17.7 billion
* Cenovus Energy Inc says Cenovus is also purchasing
majority of Conocophillips' deep basin conventional assets in
Alberta and British Columbia
* Cenovus Energy Inc- acquisition is immediately accretive
to key metrics
* Cenovus Energy Inc - in 2017, Cenovus intends to spend
approximately $170 million on acquired deep basin assets
* As part of transaction, Cenovus has also agreed, in
certain circumstances, to make contingent payments to
ConocoPhillips
* Cenovus Energy Inc - cash component of deal is fully
financed with a portion of cash on hand, existing credit
facility capacity and committed bridge loans
* Cenovus Energy Inc - total consideration includes $14.1
billion in cash and 208 million Cenovus common shares
* Cenovus Energy - concurrent with acquisition, Cenovus has
launched a bought-deal offering of common shares for expected
gross proceeds of about $3 billion
* Intends to divest significant portion of legacy
conventional assets to help fund transaction
* Cenovus energy inc says expects to retain key deep basin
technical operating and business staff as part of acquisition
* Cenovus Energy - expects acquisition will result in an 18%
increase in 2018 adjusted funds flow per share compared with
co's original 2018 forecast
* Cenovus Energy -will also enter into a two-year technical
services agreement providing access to Conocophillips' expertise
in developing and operating deep basin assets
* Cenovus Energy - over long term, Cenovus continues to
target debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.0 to 2.0 times and
debt to capitalization of 30%-40%
* Cenovus Energy Inc - plans to extend maturities on
tranches of its existing committed credit facility to 2020 and
2021
* Cenovus energy -concurrent with acquisition, Cenovus has
begun marketing its legacy Alberta conventional assets at
pelican lake and suffield
* Cenovus Energy Inc says plans to divest additional
non-core conventional assets to streamline its portfolio
* Cenovus Energy -at closing, co, Conocophillips have agreed
to enter into 5 year contingent payment agreement related to
acquired portion of FCCL oil sands production
* Cenovus Energy -terms of contingent payment agreement will
allow Cenovus to retain 80% to 85% of WCS prices above c$52/bbl
* Cenovus Energy Inc - transaction is expected to close in
Q2 of 2017
