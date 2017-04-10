BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Company says Jim Swanson appointed CFO
* Columbia Sportswear Company announces appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer
April 10 Centamin Plc:
* Centamin plc announces Q1 2017 preliminary production results
* Preliminary total gold production for quarter was 109,187 ounces, a 20 pct decrease on previous quarter and 13 pct lower than Q1 2016
* Reduction in quarterly production is in line with Centamin's forecast
* Company maintains its 2017 guidance of 540,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of $580 per ounce and all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) of us$790 per ounce
* Run of mine ore stockpile balance decreased by 191kt to 386kt at end of period
* Productivity rate was in line with our 2017 forecast of 1 million tonnes at 7.26g/t Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and accepted responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.