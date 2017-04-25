April 25 Centene Corp
* Centene Corporation reports 2017 first quarter results &
updates 2017 guidance
* Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 revenue $11.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.4 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance
* Health Benefits Ratio (HBR) of 87.6% for Q1 of 2017,
compared to 88.7% in Q1 of 2016
* March 31, 2017 managed care membership of 12.1 million, an
increase of 605,000 members, or 5% over 2016
* Qtrly total revenue $11,724 million versus $6,953 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.50 - $ 4.90
* Sees 2017 total revenues $ 46.0 billion - $ 46.8 billion
* Sees 2017 GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.75 - $ 4.15
* Sees 2017 consolidated Health Benefits Ratio 87.0% -
87.5%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.70, revenue view $46.56
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly premium and service revenue $11.17 billion versus
$6.41 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: