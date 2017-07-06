BRIEF-USA Technologies files for common stock offering of up to $40 mln
* USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sPyn3X) Further company coverage:
July 6 (Reuters) -
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* centerbridge Partners Lp says upon completion of $1.26 billion transaction, syncsort and vision will be combined
* centerbridge Partners Lp says to acquire enterprise software providers Syncsort Incorporated, Vision Solutions Inc from Clearlake Capital Group Lp
* centerbridge Partners Lp says financing for transaction was provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Antares Capital Source text for Eikon:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.