June 19 Centerpoint Energy Inc:
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - on June 16, 2017, co entered into
a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - centerpoint amendment increase
aggregate commitments under centerpoint credit agreement from
$1.6 billion to $1.7 billion
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - CERC amendment increase
aggregate commitments under cerc credit agreement from $600
million to $900 million
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments extend maturity date
of commitments from March 3, 2021 to March 3, 2022
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments terminate swingline
loan subfacility under each credit agreement
Source text: (bit.ly/2tln7Jr)
Further company coverage: