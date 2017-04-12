French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
April 12 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra Gold reports casualty at the kumtor mine
* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field
* Centerra Gold - an internal investigation regarding accident has commenced and Kumtor management is working with Kyrgyz regulatory authorities
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount