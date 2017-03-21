March 21 Central Bank of Kenya:

* Says been advised by both Diamond Trust Bank of Kenya Ltd (DTBKL) and Habib Bank (K) Ltd (HBL) of DTBKL’s intention to acquire HBL

* Says transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in kenya and pakistan

* Transaction is expected to be completed by July 2017