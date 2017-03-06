RPT-Russian equity bet turns sour on politics and oil
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
March 6 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing, immediately reduces average borrowing cost on all outstanding debt by 150 basis points
* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd - expected to result in at least US$30 million of savings from debt service obligations by end of next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv