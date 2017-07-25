FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 6:15 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly income attributable to CME per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Qtrly income attributable to CME Ltd. per share $0.07

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2017

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd qtrly net revenues increased 4% at actual rates and 6% at constant rates to us$ 181.9 million

* Qtrly operating Income increased 16% at actual rates and 17% at constant rates to $50.8 million

* Central European Media Enterprises ltd Qtrly OIBDA increased 14% at actual rates and 15% at constant rates to us$ 61.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $184.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees carriage fees and subscription revenue from four remaining operations to increase double digits this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

