BRIEF-CME Group reaches open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
April 26 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Qtrly net revenues increased 5% at actual rates and 8% at constant rates to US$135.0 million
* Qtrly oibda increased 29% at actual rates and 35% at constant rates to us$ 22.1 million
* Qtrly operating income increased 58% at actual rates and 68% at constant rates to US$ 12.3 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to cme ltd $0.09
* Q1 revenue view $134.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
BUENOS AIRES, June 15 A judge told a radio station in the Argentine province of San Juan that he had lifted a suspension on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday.
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)