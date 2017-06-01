BRIEF-Ashok Leyland says Hinduja Leyland Finance's DRHP withdrawn from SEBI
* Says DRHP filed by Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd had been withdrawn from SEBI on June 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Central Reinsurance Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date is June 20
* Last date before book closure June 21 with book closure period from June 22 to June 26
* Record date June 26
* Payment date is July 13
BELGRADE, June 21 Four consortia and one company will proceed the next round of bidding for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, the biggest in the Balkan region, the company and a Serbian government commission said on Wednesday.
* Received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission on issue of tier II capital bonds by company