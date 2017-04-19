BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Central Valley Community Bancorp -
* Central Valley Community Bancorp reports earnings results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.35
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $13.3 million versus $10.6 million
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - qtrly net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) was 4.36% , versus 3.97% for three months ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg