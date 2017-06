May 12 CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA SPA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 44.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 35,000 YEAR AGO

* THE ECONOMIC RESULT SHOULD REACH THE TARGETS EXPECTED IN THE CURRENT QUARTER AND IN THE MONTHS TO FOLLOW, CONSIDERING THE GENERAL SITUATION OF THE MARKET, WHICH REMAINS WEAK