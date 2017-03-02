March 2 Centric Health Corp

* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings

* Centric Health Corp says conversion of two debt instruments, in aggregate, further reduces Centric Health's outstanding debt by $14.08 million

* Centric Health Corp says an aggregate of $9.1 million of principal was converted into 17.5 million shares of company at conversion price of $0.52 per common share

* Centric Health Corp says an aggregate of $5 million of principal was converted into about 10.9 million common shares of co at $0.46 per common share

* Centric Health says signed indicative term sheet with tier-one Canadian bank for proposed credit facility, would enable co to repay remaining outstanding borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: