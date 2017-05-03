BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
May 3 Centric Health Corp
* Centric Health announces signing of new 5-year credit facilities for completion of debt refinancing plan
* Centric Health Corp-Signed definitive agreements with syndicate of lenders providing for new credit facilities in an aggregate amount of up to $113.5 million
* Centric Health-New credit facilities made up of up to $100 million in senior secured facilities, $13.5 million in secured subordinated term credit facilities
* Centric Health Corp - Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, company may increase senior secured facilities by an additional $25 million
* Centric Health Corp - Credit facilities will be used to refinance company's existing debt instruments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.