BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Centric Health Corp:
* Centric Health reports continued strong financial results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue C$43.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$46.4 million
* Q1 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd