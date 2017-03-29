BRIEF-Elsight wins fleet management project in South Africa
* New order for 307 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Centron Telecom International Holding Ltd:
* FY net profit increased by 130.3pct to RMB116.9 million
* FY total revenue increased by 3.5pct to RMB1.59 billion
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New order for 307 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China South Publishing and Media Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21