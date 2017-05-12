BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years
May 12 CENTRUM FINANSALE BANKU BPS SA:
Q1 NET PROFIT 110,650 ZLOTYS VERSUS 638,262 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers' agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder