BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Centrus Energy Corp
* Centrus reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 revenue fell 92 percent to $7.2 million
* Says reaffirming annual outlook of $200-225 million in revenue and $150-175 million cash balance for year-end 2017
* Company expects more than two-thirds of annual revenue in q4 of 2017
* Expects to end 2017 with a cash and cash equivalents balance in a range of $150 million to $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd