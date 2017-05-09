May 9 Centrus Energy Corp

* Centrus reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.72

* Q1 revenue fell 92 percent to $7.2 million

* Says reaffirming annual outlook of $200-225 million in revenue and $150-175 million cash balance for year-end 2017

* Company expects more than two-thirds of annual revenue in q4 of 2017

* Expects to end 2017 with a cash and cash equivalents balance in a range of $150 million to $175 million