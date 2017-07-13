BRIEF-Centuria Metropolitan REIT to acquire commercial office assets in Perth

July 13 (Reuters) - Centuria Metropolitan Reit

* acquires $150m in assets and announces capital raising-cma.ax

* Centuria Property Funds Limited entered into agreements to acquire two new commercial office assets located in perth

* deal for $91.8 million

* to partially fund acquisitions, co is undertaking an underwritten3 equity raising to raise approximately $90 million

* Centuria expects fy18 distributions to be 18.1 cents per security, representing 3.4% growth on fy17

* equity raising at a fixed issue price of $2.35 per cma security