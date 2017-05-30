May 30 Centurion Corporation Ltd

* Commenced an asset enhancement programme for development of a new wing at RMIT village with estimated cost of A$30.0 million

* Asset management program to be funded through a combination of bank borrowings and internal resources of company

* AEP is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of group for financial year ending 31 December 2017