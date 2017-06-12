BRIEF-Standard Alliance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 323.3 mln naira
* Q1 net premium income 1.11 billion naira versus 1.13 billion naira year ago
June 12 Century 21 Real Estate LLC
* Century 21 Real Estate LLC says its expansion in South America with addition of Century 21 Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loandepot appoints EVP, marketing; EVP, next generation lending
* FY loss attributable HK$177.9 million versus loss of HK$190 million