BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
April 11 Century Communities Inc
* Century Communities and UCP agree to business combination
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion
* Century Communities - in merger, each share of UCP common stock will be converted into right to receive $5.32 in cash, 0.2309 of newly issued share of century common stock
* Combined company will own or control approximately 25,000 lots and will have a backlog in excess $450 million
* Century Communities - merger expected to be accretive to company's 2018 EPS as result of revenue and cost synergies and economies of scale
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both Century and UCP
* Century Communities - will fund cash portion of merger with available borrowing capacity under its $400 million senior unsecured credit facility
* J.P. Morgan Securities Llc served as financial advisor to Century; Citi acted as financial advisor for UCP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
