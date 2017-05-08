UPDATE 1-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
May 8 Century Communities Inc
* Century communities announces $300 million offering of senior notes
* Century communities announces $300 million offering of senior notes
* Century communities - intends to use a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay all outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility
* Century communities inc - intends to offer $300 million of its senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments