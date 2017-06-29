UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd
* Directors of company do not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
* Fy loss attributable rmb352.3 million versus profit of rmb 22.2 million
* Fy revenue rmb1,144.8 million versus rmb1,603.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources