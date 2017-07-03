UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 Century Pacific Food Inc:
* Refers to news article titled “Tuna canner century braces for rough seas ahead” posted in inquirer.net
* Confirms co has seen uptick in sales of its tuna oem (original equipment manufacturer) products to international markets
* Confirm the statements relating to the co’s goal of growing earnings by double-digits this year despite various challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources