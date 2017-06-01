BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
June 1 CenturyLink Inc:
* CenturyLink announces CEO succession plan
* CenturyLink Inc says Glen F. Post III will remain ceo until Jan. 1, 2019
* CenturyLink Inc says level 3 president and CEO, will become centurylink president and chief operating officer upon closing of merger
* CenturyLink Inc says CenturyLink and level 3 continue to expect to close transaction by Sept. 30, 2017.
* CenturyLink - Jeff Storey will succeed post as CEO of CenturyLink effective Jan. 1, 2019 and that post will then become executive chairman of co's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 21 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) levied fines totaling $5 million against McVean Trading & Investments (MTI), along with three associates, for market manipulation, the CFTC said in a statement on Wednesday.
June 21 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.