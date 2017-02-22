BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Cenveo Inc-
* Cenveo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales fell 12.9 percent to $417.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales about $1.6 billion
* Cenveo Inc says announces two-year, $50 million profitability improvement plan
* Cenveo Inc says are evaluating options to achieve at least additional $10 million of cost savings and profitability initiatives in 2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $150 million
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V