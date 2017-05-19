BRIEF-Huntsman enters into 17th amendment to credit agreemen with JPMorgan Chase Bank
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
May 19 Cerberus Capital Management L.P.:
* Cerberus Capital Management to acquire Bushkill Group
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
* Transaction includes Bushkill's Pocono Mountains Resort location, The Villas at Tree Tops & Fairway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing