May 19 Cerberus Capital Management L.P.:

* Cerberus Capital Management to acquire Bushkill Group

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill

* Transaction includes Bushkill's Pocono Mountains Resort location, The Villas at Tree Tops & Fairway