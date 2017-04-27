BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Cerberus Capital Management LP :
* Cerberus Capital Management LP says has realigned its real estate platform by combining its domestic and international capabilities
* Cerberus Capital Management LP says Lee Millstein, currently Cerberus' head of European and Asian distressed/real estate, has been named global head of real estate
* Cerberus Capital Management -Ronald Rawald, head of european real estate advisory, will move from London to new york and assume role of head of international real estate
* Cerberus Capital Management -Daniel Dejanovic will move from Cerberus' London office to its new office in Amsterdam and assume role of head of European real estate
* Cerberus Capital Management -Ronald Kravit and Thomas E. Wagner, co-heads of North American real estate, will continue to lead their team based out of New York
* Cerberus Capital Management -now has assets under management and commitments in excess of $8 billion available to be directed towards real estate related investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.