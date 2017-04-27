April 27 Cerberus Capital Management LP :

* Cerberus Capital Management LP says has realigned its real estate platform by combining its domestic and international capabilities

* Cerberus Capital Management LP says Lee Millstein, currently Cerberus' head of European and Asian distressed/real estate, has been named global head of real estate

* Cerberus Capital Management -Ronald Rawald, head of european real estate advisory, will move from London to new york and assume role of head of international real estate

* Cerberus Capital Management -Daniel Dejanovic will move from Cerberus' London office to its new office in Amsterdam and assume role of head of European real estate

* Cerberus Capital Management -Ronald Kravit and Thomas E. Wagner, co-heads of North American real estate, will continue to lead their team based out of New York

* Cerberus Capital Management -now has assets under management and commitments in excess of $8 billion available to be directed towards real estate related investments