* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired
remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of
Cerberus
* Cerberus capital management says Orion is now sole
shareholder of Sotogrande Luxco, owning about 99 percent of
Sotogrande SA
* Says it is envisaged that sotogrande luxco will launch a
delisting takeover bid over the sotogrande shares
* Says transaction marks the beginning of the second phase
of Sotogrande SA's redevelopment and repositioning plan
