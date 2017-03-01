BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics says appointed barbara duncan as a Class I director
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
March 1 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA:
* Cerenis Therapeutics announces top line results of CARAT phase II study
* Findings show no statistical difference between CER-001 and placebo in study`s primary endpoint of percentage change from baseline in percent atheroma volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares