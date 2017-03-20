March 20 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :

* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017

* Primary endpoint, regression of coronary plaque in ACS, not met

* Safety profile of CER-001 is reinforced

* Tango phase 3 clinical study in patients with genetic HDL deficiencies is ongoing

* Negative results encountered with CER-001 were not consistent with previously reported efficacy profile of CER-001 in 3mg/kg subgroup of chi square clinical study