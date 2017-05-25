May 25 Cerillion Plc:

* Says certain directors of company are proposing to sell ordinary shares in company

* Says placing asa result of investor demand, and in order to broaden shareholder base of company and to increase liquidity in co's shares

* Says executive directors will together participate in placing to sell up to 4,166,666 ordinary shares at 120 pence per share

* Says placing shares represent approximately 14.1% of company's current issued share capital

* Says Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in relation to placing