May 22 Cerillion Plc

* Interim results

* H1 revenue up by 10% to £7.5m (2016: £6.9m)

* H1 recurring revenue 3 accounted for 29% of total revenues at £2.2m (2016: £2.2m)

* Back order book 4 up by 11% to £14.7m (2016: £13.3m) - a record level

* H1 adjusted profit before tax up by 31% to £0.9m 1 (2016: £0.7m)

* H1 adjusted earnings per share up by 25% to 2.8p 5 (2016: 2.3p)

* Interim dividend increased by 8% to 1.4p (2016: 1.3p)

* Net cash as at 31 march 2017 stood at £1.1m

* "remains well positioned to meet its expectations for full year"