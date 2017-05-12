May 12 Cerro Grande Mining Corp
* Cerro grande mining corporation announces the closure of
its pimenton mine
* Cerro grande mining corp - company could not give a date
in future when mining operations could restart at pimenton mine
* Cerro grande mining corp - currently investigating all
alternatives for raising additional working capital
