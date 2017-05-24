May 24 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Certain of co's subsidiaries have entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment adds additional credit facility under term loan facility consisting of additional term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $299.49 million

* Proceeds of Tranche C term loans were used to repay in full term loans outstanding under term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: