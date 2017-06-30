BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 Certent Inc:
* Certent acquires IBM Cognos Disclosure Management and Clarity 7 solutions and enters into reseller agreement with IBM
* Certent says other terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Certent says IBM will continue to be a partner of Certent's under a reseller agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc