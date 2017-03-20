March 20 Cerulean Pharma Inc
* Cerulean pharma and daré bioscience enter into stock
purchase agreement
* Cerulean pharma inc - stockholders of daré bioscience will
receive shares of newly issued cerulean common stock
* Cerulean pharma inc - sabrina martucci johnson to be named
ceo of combined company
* Cerulean pharma inc - transaction has been unanimously
approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Cerulean pharma inc - novartis will acquire all rights to
cerulean's dynamic tumor targeting(tm) platform for $6 million
* Cerulean pharma-board of combined company will consist of
five members, three to be designated by daré and two to be
designated by cerulean
* Cerulean pharma inc - officers of combined company will
include sabrina martucci johnson, ceo , and lisa
walters-hoffert, chief financial officer
* Cerulean pharma inc - it is expected that existing
cerulean stockholders will own between 30% and 49% of combined
company
