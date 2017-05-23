May 23 Cerus Corp
* Cerus provides U.S. business update
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected
to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets
* Fresenius Kabi has stated that it is working with its
suppliers and FDA to resolve this delay
* Cerus Corp says updating its 2017 product revenue guidance
to a range of $38 million to $46 million compared to prior range
of $43 million to $48 million
* Cerus Corp - believe shortage could "adversely" affect
intercept platelet production by impacted blood centers through
year end
* Cerus Corp - received notification last week of a pending
U.S. supply shortage of a platelet additive solution
manufactured and sold by fresenius kabi
* Cerus Corp - pending shortage is due to an unanticipated
delay in FDA approval of a plastic component used in manufacture
of pas container
