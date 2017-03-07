BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Cerus Corp
* Cerus Corp reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company expects 2017 global product revenue in range of $45 million to $50 million
* Says product revenue for Q4 of 2016 was $10.1 million, compared to $9.7 million recognized during same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some of its vehicles had at least one "defeat device" that improperly bypassed emissions controls, emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.